More COVID-19 cases reported this week than in June, July combined

Wisconsin just hit 700,000 cases ever reported during the pandemic on Monday.
(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There have been more COVID-19 cases recorded in Wisconsin so far this week than were during the entirety of June and July combined.

Health officials have confirmed 13,712 new COVID-19 cases so far this week, bringing the new total ever reported up to 712,827. Department of Health Services data show that there were 9,508 cases in July and 2,977 in June, for a total of 12,485 cases.

DHS confirms 2,778 new infections were accounted for on Friday, shifting the seven-day rolling average down to 2,746.

COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin continue to trend upward, as 16 deaths were added Friday.

Vaccinations are still trickling in this week, with 29,486 doses administered so far.

DHS adds that 56.5% of residents have received at least their first shot and 53.3% have completed their vaccine series. Wisconsin men are less than 0.3 percent points away from hitting half with a competed series.

