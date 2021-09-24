Advertisement

MPD: One hurt after being hit in the head with a gun in carjacking

(NBC15)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for two suspects in an early morning carjacking that left one man hurt.

MPD says officers were sent to the 3600 block of Sabertooth Trail for a carjacking around 12:47 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the report, the victim was getting out of his car after arriving at home, when he was approached by two suspects pointing guns at him.

The suspects demanded the victim give them money, then hit the him in the back of his head with a handgun. Officials add, the victim had a “significant” injury and was treated at a local hospital. He has since been released.

The suspects stole the victim’s wallet, keys and car, according to MPD.

A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy located the stolen car on the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Rd and attempted to stop it, resulting in a brief chase. The suspects got away from police and the car were last seen in the Williamson Street area.

Police say the only suspect description is that one suspect was short and the was other tall.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

