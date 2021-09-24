Advertisement

No injuries reported after semi fire at I-39/90 near DeForest

No one is injured after a crash on I-39/90 near DeForest.
No one is injured after a crash on I-39/90 near DeForest.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported Friday afternoon after semi truck carrying potatoes caught on fire on I-39/90 eastbound near DeForest.

Dane County Dispatch reports the incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on the highway at County Road V, which is near DeForest.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 camera, heavy smoke was seen around a vehicle and officials were also seen hosing off the inside of a tractor trailer.

Both DeForest Fire and Wisconsin State Patrol are on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 126.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the southbound right lane and southbound on-ramp of County Road V will be closed for a few hours while crews clean up the scene.

The agency continues to investigate this incident.

