No injuries reported after semi fire at I-39/90 near DeForest

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported Friday afternoon after semi truck carrying potatoes caught on fire on I-39/90 eastbound near DeForest.

Dane County Dispatch reports the incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on the highway at County Road V, which is near DeForest.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 camera, heavy smoke was seen around a vehicle and officials were also seen hosing off the inside of a tractor trailer.

Both DeForest Fire and Wisconsin State Patrol are on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 126.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the southbound right lane and southbound on-ramp of County Road V will be closed for a few hours while crews clean up the scene.

The agency continues to investigate this incident.

DEFOREST POST – SEMI FIRE ALONG I-39/90/94 IN DANE CO. September 24, 4:22 pm – No injuries were reported when a... Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Friday, September 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.