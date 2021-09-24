Advertisement

Officials respond to Deerfield crash

Beltline crash
Beltline crash(Greg Frank)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a vehicle crash on the Beltline in Deerfield Friday afternoon.

Dane County Dispatch said the call came in around 3:30 p.m and occurred at the intersection of 12 and Oak Park.

Dispatch added there are two ambulances at the crash site and officials from Deer Grove, Deerfield and Mcfarland are responding to the scene.

There are no known injuries or traffic blockages at this time. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

