Advertisement

Pardeeville Area School District goes virtual through end of week due to staffing shortage

The District Administrator says more than a dozen staff members tested positive or were exposed to COVID-19
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Just three weeks into the school year, the Pardeeville Area School District is back to virtual learning after more than a dozen staff members contracted or were exposed to COVID-19.

District Administrator Jason LeMay says 14 staff members were unable to attend school but it’s the lack of substitute teachers that forced the district to switch to virtual learning.

“We depend on staff who are retired or teachers who can’t get positions in other districts to be subs,” Lemay said. “This year we have people who work for us who do not feel comfortable teaching in schools with COVID-19 still around.”

Students will be virtual through Friday, and are expected to attend class via Google Classroom. LeMay says the district is providing students with the necessary resources for online learning; hot spots are available for those who can’t access internet.

After-school activities like sports are still taking place in-person, however. LeMay says not all of the coaches are on staff so they can still run practice as usual.

But reverting back to virtual learning -- even if for a couple days -- is a blow to the districts goal to keep students learning in-person as much as possible this year.

“The business we’re in is education and some of these other things get in the way of us doing the best we can for it,” LeMay said.

Still, a vaccine and mask mandate for all students and staff is not currently up for consideration by the district although masks are required for students in grades 5-12 after the district saw an uptick in cases, LeMay said.

“It’s one of those situations that I think can always change, its forever evolving and changing,” LeMay said. “Everyone wants a black and white answer to everything but I think it goes by the situations and making the decisions that are best at that time and as a board and administration we look at what best serves our community at that time and we make that decision accordingly.”

LeMay says he does not know the exact percentage of staff who are vaccinated because the district has not asked staff to disclose that information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Amtrak station in Columbus, Wis.
Madison mayor sets stage for potential Amtrak station
Madison mayor sets stage for potential Amtrak station
Madison mayor sets stage for potential Amtrak station
Pardeeville Schools go virtual due to staff shortage
Pardeeville Schools go virtual due to staff shortage
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac officer dies from COVID-19 the day after his 2nd child was born