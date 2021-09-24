Rain Friday Evening

Advertisement

Grab The Rain Gear For Friday Night Football Games
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front moves through southern Wisconsin as we move into Friday night. This will bring a line of showers and isolated storms. Rain will be light, but will likely impact Friday football games around the area. Rain totals of a tenth to quarter inch possible. Rain will move out after midnight with gusty winds remaining. Overnight lows into the middle 40s.

The weekend will start off cooler with highs into the 60s. While there will be sunny periods, there will also be some clouds from time to time. Gusty winds will also hang around. A similar forecast Sunday, but temperatures will warm into the 70s.

Next week is looking beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

