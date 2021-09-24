Advertisement

Sport’s biggest secret: Names in the envelopes at Ryder Cup

Captains have to put names in two envelopes — one for injury, one for COVID-19.
Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at...
Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — It might be the best-kept secret in sports. Each Saturday at the Ryder Cup, captains have to submit one name that goes into a sealed envelope when they fill out the singles lineup.

If a player is injured and can’t go, he gets a half-point, along with the player from the other team whose name is in the envelope.

Curtis Strange was U.S. captain in 2002 and says it was the most uncomfortable thing he ever did. It’s even more complicated this time because of COVID-19.

Captains have to put names in two envelopes — one for injury, one for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder...
Tom Felton of ‘Harry Potter’ fame collapses at Ryder Cup
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of...
Goldschmidt homers twice, Cards beat Brewers for 12th in row
Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights Golf Course
Gov. Evers welcomes Ryder Cup guests to Wisconsin with proclamation
University of Iowa Hawkeyes
University of Iowa adds women’s wrestling program