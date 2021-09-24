Advertisement

State superintendent calls for more investments in public schools

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s top education official is calling for more investments in public schools Thursday.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly delivered her State of Education address, saying teachers need to feel more support.

“Faced with declining enrollments in our schools of education, teachers who are leaving the profession in droves and a workforce that is too often undervalued and under attack, the future of our schools and the future of our state is at risk,” Underly said.

She also stated that the governor’s budget accounted for technology costs and support for students with disabilities. However, she says the Legislature did not account for those needs.

“We all want the same things, parents, teachers, schools, employers, but once again, we’re debating this action in legislation that’s being ran through at the 11th hour,” Underly said.

Her wish list includes support for full-day, full-week kindergarten, mental health support and counseling services, as well as plans for teacher recruitment and retention.

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) responded to Underly’s speech, saying lawmakers should be focusing on assessing students to see what subjects they are struggling in as a result of the pandemic.

“Throwing even more money at the problem will not fix it,” Vos said. “Evaluating curriculum, academic testing, and allowing parents to be a part of the conversation are real solutions Legislative Republicans will continue to fight for in the classroom.”

