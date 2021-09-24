Advertisement

Suspects accused of multiple thefts, money laundering in Beaver Dam

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Suspects in Beaver Dam have allegedly been distracting shoppers at stores in order to steal their wallets and commit a type of money laundering, police say Thursday.

The Beaver Dam Police Department stated in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple calls over several months for the same type of crime.

Police explained that a group of three to four people will go to a store, district shoppers and then allegedly steal wallets out of purses. These suspects also wear masks and park a far distance away from the store, which police say is in an effort to avoid surveillance cameras.

Beaver Dam PD continued, saying these suspects will allegedly use the credit and debit cards from shoppers to buy gift cards. They will then use the gift cards to buy electronics and other high-end items in other states, which officers noted is considered money laundering.

Authorities urged the public to be aware of their surroundings and talk to loved ones about this situation.

Beaver Dam PD attached a photo of a car suspected to be involved in a string of thefts.
