Advertisement

Tight supply of homes could hold back record sales

Average days on the market is 65, down from 88 in August last year.
(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sales of existing homes in Wisconsin are outpacing last year’s record purchases, but experts say the lack of inventory has tapped down the hot market.

The latest report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association shows 56,503 homes were sold between January and August.

That’s an increase of 2.7% from the same period in 2020. Marquette University economist David Clark says the supply of homes, which has been declining for years, has constrained sales.

It also pushed home prices up 6.4% in August. With the number of homes still declining, Clark said sellers are finding buyers very quickly.

Average days on the market is 65, down from 88 in August last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
More COVID-19 cases reported this week than in June, July combined
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities...
Flags to fly at half-staff for Navy fireman who lost life during Pearl Harbor attack
1-39 fire