Tom Felton of ‘Harry Potter’ fame collapses at Ryder Cup

Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder...
Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — British actor Tom Felton is getting treatment in a Wisconsin hospital after collapsing at the Ryder Cup.

Felton is best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.

He was playing a celebrity match at Whistling Straits when he went down on the 18th hole.

Ryder Cup organizers say only that he experienced “a medical incident” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He was photographed being driven away on a golf cart. They provided no other information. Felton turned 34 on Wednesday.

