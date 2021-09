MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation is reporting the left lane on US 12/18 WB is closed due to a crash, just beyond Monona Drive.

It’s unclear how many cars are involved or if anyone is hurt.

Monona Police tell us that there is a tow truck on scene, and the lane should reopen shortly.

