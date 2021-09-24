Advertisement

Umbrellas up for Friday Afternoon

Scattered showers roll through southern Wisconsin along a weak cold front.
Scattered showers roll through southern Wisconsin late Friday afternoon and during the evening.
Scattered showers roll through southern Wisconsin late Friday afternoon and during the evening.(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday starts off with sunshine and a chill in the air. But changes are on the way! A weak cold front moves through today - prompting scattered showers through the afternoon and evening.

Winds pick up after sunrise - gusting upwards of 30-35mph out of the SW at times. Clouds build in during the early afternoon ahead of the frontal arrival. Temperatures top out in the mid 70s. Scattered showers begin in the West around 3 p.m. Rain arrives to Madison around 6-7 p.m. Rain and clouds clear the area by midnight Saturday.

Winds turn out of the NW for Saturday - eventually shifting to the West by afternoon. It’ll feel a bit cooler - with highs only topping out in the mid 60s.

A return to warmer weather arrives as early as Sunday. Highs climb back into the mid and upper 70s. A warmer and dry trend is expected for much of next week. Highs range from the mid - upper 70s.

