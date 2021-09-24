UW-Whitewater hits 70% vaccine threshold; Oshkosh too

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System’s drive to ensure that vaccination rates at each of its universities surpass the 70 percent mark leaped forward Friday with officials announcing that two more of its schools have crossed the magic threshold.

In a statement, they revealed UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater hit their goals this week. Doing so also means that most vaccinated students on those campuses are now eligible to win one of the seventy $70,000 scholarships being offered as part of the ‘70-for-70′ campaign.

UW System President Tommy Thompson offered his appreciation to the students and staff who helped drive the schools past the 70 percent mark.

UW System noted that the universities in Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Milwaukee hit that number earlier this month. UW-Madison, which has its own vaccination campaign, leads all UW System schools with a vaccine rate over 90 percent.

The vaccination rates among UW System universities vary widely, with some schools reporting sub-50% levels. One administrator pointed out that the vaccination rate only includes those who have completed their series and responded – and that many who may have done the former, might not have done the latter.

