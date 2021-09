MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The right lane of 1-39 NB was blocked due to a vehicle fire Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on I-39 NB at County BN in Pleasant Springs, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

Officials estimated the lane will be blocked for two hours, and the incident was cleared around 1:35 p.m. Friday.

