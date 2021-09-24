Advertisement

Voelkel, ex-Johnson aide, to run for lieutenant governor

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ben Voelkel, a former aide to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, said Thursday he’s running for lieutenant governor.

Voelkel was communications director for Johnson, a Republican, from 2017 to earlier this year.

He also worked on Johnson’s re-election campaign in 2016. Voelkel, a native of Mukwonago, also worked on Tommy Thompson’s 2012 Senate campaign and former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2018 re-election campaign.

David Varnam, the mayor of the small Grant County town of Lancaster, earlier announced plans to run for lieutenant governor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac officer dies from COVID-19 the day after his 2nd child was born
Beaver Dam PD warns of multiple thefts over the past few months
Suspects accused of multiple thefts, money laundering in Beaver Dam
Republicans say charges against refugees raise concerns
Amtrak station in Columbus, Wis.
Madison mayor sets stage for potential Amtrak station