Wisconsin Senate to vote on Gov. Evers’ Cabinet secretaries

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate has scheduled confirmation votes on Tuesday for four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet secretaries.

Confirming the governor’s pick for top-level administration posts had been a pro forma courtesy that morphed into a yearslong partisan battle waged by Republicans after Evers was elected in 2018.

Scheduled for approval are Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson; Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski; Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes; and Department of of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim.

All of them won unanimous, bipartisan support in committee votes.

