Wisconsinites have 1 month before needing all 10 digits to make local calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Anyone with a 608 area code will need to dial all 10 digits for local calls starting in one month.

TDS sent a reminder out last week, letting south central Wisconsinites know they will need to dial the area code and phone number starting Oct. 24.

From that day on, calls dialed with only the seven-digit phone number will not be completed and a recording may tell people their call will not go through.

TDS is asking its customers to reprogram their automatic dialing equipment and other devices. People should also check their residential or business’s security companies to make sure alarm systems are programmed with the new 10-digit system.

TDS provided a list of systems that could need to be updated:

Life safety systems

VoIP and Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems

Electronic telephone sets

Auto-dial systems

Multi-line key systems

Fax machines

Internet dial-up numbers

Alarm and security systems

Gates

Speed dialers

Call forwarding settings

Voicemail services

