Afghan refugees learn English

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In preparation for a new life in the United States, Afghan refugees have been learning English at the base.

The classes are being taught by soldiers as well as Afghans who know the language, according to a video on the Ft. McCoy Facebook page.

As Afghans learn how to read, write and speak English, officials say these lessons will help refugees transition and settle into American culture.

“We want to give them the best opportunity to succeed,” 1st Lt. Ethan Carmack said.

The video states there are four different levels of instruction -- an elementary class, a speaking class and two adult classes.

Typically, there are around 100 people per class, showing Afghans are eager to learn the language.

1st Lt. Ethan Carmack, a combat engineer officer assigned to Task Force McCoy, talks about the Afghan-led English class and how evacuees want to learn to prepare for their new life in the United States, Sept. 20, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin as part of #OperationAlliesWelcome. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

