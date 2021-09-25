Advertisement

BBB hosts Shredfest in effort to prevent identity theft crimes

Get rid of your unwanted papers. (Photo source: Pixabay)
Get rid of your unwanted papers. (Photo source: Pixabay)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shredfest -- not a punk rock music festival or snowboarding competition, but something a little more straightforward.

The Better Business Bureau allowed people to shred their sensitive documents for free Saturday. The event took place at the Summit Credit Union on Rimrock Road.

The BBB said these types of events can help prevent identity theft crimes.

“All those important documents -- even though it may just have your name on it or you don’t think it’s a big deal, it is a big deal, and those need to be destroyed properly,” BBB regional director Tiffany Schultz said.

In 2019, identity theft was the number one most reported category to the Federal Trade Commission, with over five thousand reports made in Wisconsin.

If you missed out on today’s Shredfest, the BBB plans to host one next fall. In the meantime, Schultz recommends keeping documents tucked away until you can properly destroy them.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One person killed in Town of Darlington crash
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post

Latest News

Refugees learn English
Afghan refugees learn English
Partly cloudy skies expected this weekend with gusty winds on Saturday. Highs go form the 60s...
Gusty Winds Expected Saturday
MPD investigate shots fired on E Washington Ave
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz