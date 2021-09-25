Advertisement

DiaperDash 5K garners 14,000 in diaper donations

DiaperDash
DiaperDash(Pregnancy Helpline)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To kick off National Diaper Need Awareness Week, the Pregnancy Helpline received 14,000 diaper donations during their 7th Annual DiaperDash 5k Saturday.

Over 200 people participated in the event, which raises funds and awareness about diaper needs in the community.

The family-friendly 5k run/walk included children’s activities, a diaper drive collection and prizes, which were awarded based on fundraising and diaper donations.

Last year, the event had nearly 175 virtual participants that contributed over 8,000 diapers -- a goal that Pregnancy Helpline successfully topped this year.

According to a release from organizers, diaper need affects 1 in 3 families across the nation. A lack of clean diapers puts a child’s health at risk and parents in emotional distress.

To learn more you can go to the Pregnancy Helpline’s website.

