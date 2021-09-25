Dr. Evermor Sculpture Park allegedly broken into, vandalized

SUMPTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Dr. Evermor’s Sculpture Park, a public site that houses Forevertron, the largest scrap metal sculpture in the world, among other historical pieces of art, was allegedly broken into and vandalized.

Dr. Evermor, iconic metal sculptor and founder of the park, passed away in 2020, and Dr. Evermor’s daughter Tya Kottler has since helped run the establishment.

According to Kottler, the Park’s vintage vehicles had their windows completely smashed out, and smaller sculptures were kicked over.

The Park was allegedly broken into between 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday. A Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the property on Friday, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Kottler speculates that teenagers or kids broke in and didn’t know better. If that is the case, she feels the situation could be a learning experience for the youth possibly involved.

“If it is kids, it might be a great learning opportunity to help them to know what they have done and how much it hurts us and it hurts other people that love the park,” Kottler said. “Kids don’t often know what they’re doing, and that would be the only silver lining is if somebody somehow you know, something positive could come out.”

When asked what her father would think of the situation, Kottler emphasized the positive outlook that Dr. Evermor had on previous incidents.

“When we’ve had vandals that have painted on the sculptures, he would kind of just laugh it off and say, ‘oh, they’re just putting their own art on it,’ you know, but I think it’s a big, big difference when someone’s violently just smashing, coming in and just smashing things,” Kottler said. “Because you just wonder what kind of energy is that? And why would someone choose to do that?”

Kottler explained that the park is intended to be a welcoming place, full of positivity. She is hoping for a better future and more love in world following the incident.

“This place is a place where we love to invite people to come and be in a different world, to lose their cares just to be free and just be inspired by the art and maybe do their own artwork. And it’s all based on level seven love energy is what he (Dr. Evermor) always talked about.”

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 356-4895, or email tya@tds.net.

