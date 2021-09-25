Advertisement

Federal judge deals blow to vaccine mandate for NYC teachers

COVID vaccines
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge days before it was to take effect.

The mandate for the nation’s largest school system was set to go into effect Monday.

But late Friday, a judge for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction and referred the case to a three-judge panel on an expedited basis.

Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson says officials are seeking a speedy resolution by the circuit court next week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

