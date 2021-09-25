Friday Football Blitz: Week 6

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s week 6 of Friday Football Blitz in Wisconsin and the NBC15 Sports team headed out to the Waunakee vs DeForest game for some homecoming football.

Both teams were sitting at 5-0 ahead of Friday night’s game. Waunakee is ranked first in D2 football and DeForest is ranked third.

Head football coach at DeForest Aaron Mack said both teams have done their jobs to get to this point and because these two teams have a history of success, Mack said he was heading into this game with respect for Waunakee.

“They’ve played really really good complementary football, offense, defense and special teams. They’re very opportunistic and I’ve really liked how this team has molded to form their own identity and the togetherness and closeness that they’ve developed over these five, six weeks,” Mack said.

For the Warriors, Coach Pat Rice said it’s the upperclassmen that have set the tone for success.

“The leadership stands out, I think the kids having a lot of care you know in terms of they give a rip about things and they’re willing to put time in and whatever we’ve kind of challenged them with they’ve met that challenge,” said Rice.

In the end, Waunakee defeated DeForest 23-20.

