Advertisement

GiGi’s Playhouse to host Gala, raise funds during Down Syndrome Awareness Month

GiGi’s Playhouse is Madison’s only Down Syndrome achievement center.
Self Advocates, Maya, Abbey, Sadler
Self Advocates, Maya, Abbey, Sadler(GiGi's Playhouse)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - GiGi’s Playhouse, Madison’s only Down Syndrome achievement center, announced they will host a gala in October, Down Syndrome Awareness Month, to raise money for Down Syndrome awareness.

The Generation G Gala will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Madison Marriott West.

According to GiGi’s Playhouse, the goal of the gala is to expand their voice and promote their mission of breaking down barriers to change the way the world views Down Syndrome.

Other opportunities and activities that to spread awareness on the condition can be found at https://gigisplayhouse.org/dsam/.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One person killed in Town of Darlington crash

Latest News

Home field advantage was on full display in the stands for the United States.
Wisconsin fans show out for Ryder Cup
Artwork from the Wisconsin Historical Society's latest COVID-19 Poster Project
Wis. artists capture history through pandemic posters
DiaperDash
DiaperDash 5K garners 14,000 in diaper donations
COVID vaccines
Federal judge deals blow to vaccine mandate for NYC teachers