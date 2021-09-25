GiGi’s Playhouse to host Gala, raise funds during Down Syndrome Awareness Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - GiGi’s Playhouse, Madison’s only Down Syndrome achievement center, announced they will host a gala in October, Down Syndrome Awareness Month, to raise money for Down Syndrome awareness.

The Generation G Gala will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Madison Marriott West.

According to GiGi’s Playhouse, the goal of the gala is to expand their voice and promote their mission of breaking down barriers to change the way the world views Down Syndrome.

Other opportunities and activities that to spread awareness on the condition can be found at https://gigisplayhouse.org/dsam/.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.