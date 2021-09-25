Advertisement

Gusty Winds Expected Saturday

The First Weekend Of Fall Is Here
Partly cloudy skies expected this weekend with gusty winds on Saturday. Highs go form the 60s...
Partly cloudy skies expected this weekend with gusty winds on Saturday. Highs go form the 60s to the 70s by Sunday.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you made some plans to get outside for this first official weekend of Fall. After some rainy conditions Friday night, skies are clearing and the weekend should be a pretty nice one across southern Wisconsin. The only concern will be gusty winds as we move through the first half of the weekend.

The proximity of low pressure situated over Ontatrio, Canada and a High Pressure located through the Planes will create a tight pressure gradient. This will lead to increasing winds throughout Saturday. Gusts of 15-20 mph likely before Noon, picking up to 25 mph by the afternoon and evening hours. While this won’t cause too many concerns, it could come into play for sporting events like the Badger game in Chicago and Ryder Cup up in Sheboygan.

Temperatures on the back side of the cold front will be chilly Saturday and only into the middle and upper 60s, although a few 70s are possible near the Stateline. While winds die down Saturday night, they will go more southerly and that will bring warmer temperatures for the back half of the weekend with highs on Sunday back into the middle and upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One person killed in Town of Darlington crash
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Thursday Extended Forecast
Friday showers bring a cooler start to the Weekend
Most of southern Wisconsin is 4-10 inches behind average year-to-date rainfall.
Drought Lingers into Fall
More cool weather is coming up for today, but milder temperatures are expected next week.
Another Breezy and Cool Day
Fall begins today at 2:21 p.m. today with the Autumnal Equinox.
Fall Begins Today