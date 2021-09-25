Gusty Winds Expected Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you made some plans to get outside for this first official weekend of Fall. After some rainy conditions Friday night, skies are clearing and the weekend should be a pretty nice one across southern Wisconsin. The only concern will be gusty winds as we move through the first half of the weekend.

The proximity of low pressure situated over Ontatrio, Canada and a High Pressure located through the Planes will create a tight pressure gradient. This will lead to increasing winds throughout Saturday. Gusts of 15-20 mph likely before Noon, picking up to 25 mph by the afternoon and evening hours. While this won’t cause too many concerns, it could come into play for sporting events like the Badger game in Chicago and Ryder Cup up in Sheboygan.

Temperatures on the back side of the cold front will be chilly Saturday and only into the middle and upper 60s, although a few 70s are possible near the Stateline. While winds die down Saturday night, they will go more southerly and that will bring warmer temperatures for the back half of the weekend with highs on Sunday back into the middle and upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.