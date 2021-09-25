Advertisement

MMSD criticizes bill allowing parents to opt child out of gender topics

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District is speaking out against a recently proposed bill in the Wisconsin State Legislature that would require parents to be notified when lessons about gender and sexual orientation are being taught in school.

Under the bill, parents would be able to opt out of having their child learn about gender, gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation.

MMSD argued that allowing parents to opt out of curriculum related to these topics prevents students from understanding the diversity of their classmates.

“Too often, teasing, bullying, and violence are common experiences for LGBTQ+ youth, and as a district, we know inclusive education is critical to creating a sense of belonging and safety for all students in our schools,” the district stated. “As part of our commitment, our MMSD Nondiscrimination Policy (Policy 4620) states the following: District policy protects students from discrimination and harassment regarding a person’s sex, race, color, age, national origin, ancestry, religion, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, homelessness, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or disability including their physical, mental, emotional, or learning disability and/or retaliation as defined in this Policy.”

The district noted that LGBTQ youth from Madison schools held a rally to make the community aware of the bill, AB562, to promote the importance of representation in schools.

