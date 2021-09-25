MPD investigate shots fired on E Washington Ave

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after several people reported shots fired overnight.

Officers arrived to the area of the 3000 block of E Washington Ave around 11:15 p.m. Friday. Police located several casings at the scene and a building in the area was struck by gunfire.

According to witnesses, the shooter was a shorter Black male who exited a large dark SUV, fired several shots, and then drove off.

Police say there are no reports of injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

