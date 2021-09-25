Advertisement

Nice Looking Weekend

Gusty Winds Expected
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front has moved to out south and that means the return of sunshine as we had into the weekend. It is worth noting that there will be some clouds from time to time, but no precipitation is expected. The bigger concern the first half of the weekend will be gusty westerly winds up to 25 mph Saturday. Those should start to die down by Saturday night.

Highs will be cool for the first half of the weekend and only into the 60s. Southerly winds will boost those temperatures into the 70s come Sunday. Overnight lows will hang out into the 40s.

High pressure will dominate for much of the upcoming week bringing beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

