Advertisement

Summer is Sticking Around Next Week

Temperatures will run nearly 10° above-average thru next Thursday. Some days will top out near 80°F.
Highs stay in the mid 70s - near 80°F for much of the upcoming week. These numbers are 5-10°...
Highs stay in the mid 70s - near 80°F for much of the upcoming week. These numbers are 5-10° above-average for this time of year.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Did someone tell Summer is could stay for a while? Because we sure didn’t! Highs are expected to climb through the 70s and into the lower 80s for the beginning and middle of next week.

Saturday’s breezy winds continue overnight as high-pressure settles over to the East. Breezy SW winds are expected again tomorrow as a mid-level wave approaches Wisconsin. Clouds are expected, but most will stay dry. Highs climb into the upper 70s and perhaps lower 80s in a few places.

The warm and sunny trend continues throughout next week. Highs climb to 80°F on Monday under plenty of sunshine. A passing frontal boundary will knock temperatures into the mid-70s on Tuesday. High-pressure is back for the rest of the week under a stubborn ridging pattern. This keeps sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast. Highs will stay in the upper 70s - near 80 for Wednesday and Thursday before falling into the mid 70s next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One person killed in Town of Darlington crash

Latest News

Partly cloudy and gusty winds.
Nice Looking Weekend
Light Rain Friday Evening
Rain Friday Evening
Scattered showers roll through southern Wisconsin late Friday afternoon and during the evening.
Umbrellas up for Friday Afternoon
Scattered showers will move across southern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon & evening.
Friday showers bring a cooler Saturday