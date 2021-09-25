Summer is Sticking Around Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Did someone tell Summer is could stay for a while? Because we sure didn’t! Highs are expected to climb through the 70s and into the lower 80s for the beginning and middle of next week.

Saturday’s breezy winds continue overnight as high-pressure settles over to the East. Breezy SW winds are expected again tomorrow as a mid-level wave approaches Wisconsin. Clouds are expected, but most will stay dry. Highs climb into the upper 70s and perhaps lower 80s in a few places.

The warm and sunny trend continues throughout next week. Highs climb to 80°F on Monday under plenty of sunshine. A passing frontal boundary will knock temperatures into the mid-70s on Tuesday. High-pressure is back for the rest of the week under a stubborn ridging pattern. This keeps sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast. Highs will stay in the upper 70s - near 80 for Wednesday and Thursday before falling into the mid 70s next weekend.

