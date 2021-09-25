Advertisement

Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The Taliban have hanged a dead body from a crane in the main city square in Afghanistan.

The gruesome display in the western city of Herat on Saturday signals a return to some of the hard-line group’s brutal methods of the past.

Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi runs a pharmacy on the side of the square. He told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought to the square Saturday and that three were moved to other public areas in the city to be displayed.

Seddiqi says the Taliban announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One person killed in Town of Darlington crash
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post

Latest News

COVID vaccines
Federal judge deals blow to vaccine mandate for NYC teachers
Get rid of your unwanted papers. (Photo source: Pixabay)
BBB hosts Shredfest in effort to prevent identity theft crimes
Refugees learn English
Refugees at Ft. McCoy learn English
Partly cloudy skies expected this weekend with gusty winds on Saturday. Highs go form the 60s...
Gusty Winds Expected Saturday