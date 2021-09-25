Wisconsin fans show out for Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WMTV) - Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, is the scene of the 43rd Ryder Cup, and as the top golfers from the U.S. and Europe go head-to-head for three days, Wisconsinites help create one of the best atmospheres in golf.

Friday and Saturday led off with U.S. and European foursome, teeing off at 7:05 and 8:00 on the respective mornings. Long before the pros hit the links, fans were packing the grandstands and crowding the course.

Friday, patrons began waiting for the gates to open as early as three in the morning. Once inside, an exciting buzz has filled the air each day. Cheers of “U-S-A,” and “I believe that we will win” have permeated throughout the course. Fans have also broken out into songs of “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Helping the eclectic atmosphere is a proud home crowd of Wisconsin golf fans. Mike O’Reilly, director of golf operations at Destination Kohler, says the local crowd has helped make an already excellent crowd truly special.

“The fans here have always supported our championships,” said O’Reilly. “There’s some hometown pride, with captain Stricker (Steve) being from Madison and the event being here; we’re all in this together.”

Those prior PGA events showed Whistling Straits could handle the size of an event like the Ryder Cup, which organizers anticipated would draw crowds between 40,000-45,000 per day. It has also made the state a destination for golf.

“The PGA has faired well here when we’ve had championships,” said Ryder Cup marketing and promotions manager Nikki Marquardt. “So we knew a Ryder Cup would be that much more grand.”

Friday and Saturday’s golf featured foursome matches in the morning and four-ball in the afternoon. Sunday’s golf concludes the Ryder Cup with singles matches.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.