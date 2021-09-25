Advertisement

Wisconsin retires jersey of basketball legend Michael Finley

Former Wisconsin basketball player Michael Finley is honored during a timeout in an NCAA...
Former Wisconsin basketball player Michael Finley is honored during a timeout in an NCAA college basketball game between Wisconsin and Michigan Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletics is retiring the jersey number of basketball legend Michael Finley Friday.

UW announced that Finley’s No. 24 will be retired during a halftime ceremony on Friday. His jersey will be raised into the Kohl Center rafters later this season.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh noted that he was excited to be able to honor Finley, who played from 1991-95.

“Finley’s fingerprints are all over the revival of our program in the 1990s, and his legacy is alive in the incredible success we’ve enjoyed over the past 30 years,” said McIntosh. “Finley has spent his life serving as an incredible ambassador for not only Badger basketball, but also for our university in general.”

Finley’s number will be the third men’s basketball jersey to hang in the Kohl Center, behind Ab Nicholas’ No. 8 and Frank Kaminsky’s No. 44. The university noted Finley’s number will still remain in circulation, but it will be celebrated forever.

Finley said it was an honor to be recognized in this way.

“For me, that’s one of the big things I look forward to seeing when my number is in the rafters,” Finley said. “It’s also something of a legacy for my kids. If they ever decided to go to the UW, they can see their last name up there and that represents a lot for me as well.”

Finley was the first Badger to score 2,000 points, UW Athletics noted, and helped lead the team to the 1994 NCAA championship.

His NBA career included time with the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Ryder Cup
Americans take a 3-1 lead in opening Ryder Cup session
Dodgeville High School cancels Friday football game over COVID-19
Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup begins at Whistling Straits
Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in...
Evers proclaims Saturday “Bob Uecker Day”