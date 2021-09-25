Wisconsin retires jersey of basketball legend Michael Finley

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletics is retiring the jersey number of basketball legend Michael Finley Friday.

UW announced that Finley’s No. 24 will be retired during a halftime ceremony on Friday. His jersey will be raised into the Kohl Center rafters later this season.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh noted that he was excited to be able to honor Finley, who played from 1991-95.

“Finley’s fingerprints are all over the revival of our program in the 1990s, and his legacy is alive in the incredible success we’ve enjoyed over the past 30 years,” said McIntosh. “Finley has spent his life serving as an incredible ambassador for not only Badger basketball, but also for our university in general.”

Finley’s number will be the third men’s basketball jersey to hang in the Kohl Center, behind Ab Nicholas’ No. 8 and Frank Kaminsky’s No. 44. The university noted Finley’s number will still remain in circulation, but it will be celebrated forever.

Finley said it was an honor to be recognized in this way.

“For me, that’s one of the big things I look forward to seeing when my number is in the rafters,” Finley said. “It’s also something of a legacy for my kids. If they ever decided to go to the UW, they can see their last name up there and that represents a lot for me as well.”

Finley was the first Badger to score 2,000 points, UW Athletics noted, and helped lead the team to the 1994 NCAA championship.

His NBA career included time with the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

