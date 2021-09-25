Advertisement

With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury midway through the third quarter.
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer stretches out after making a catch from quarterback Jack...
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer stretches out after making a catch from quarterback Jack Coan as Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson makes the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
Published: Sep. 25, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan as No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 at Soldier Field.

Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish.

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury midway through the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

