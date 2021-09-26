Advertisement

Brewers clinch the NL Central Division Title

With a 8-4 win over the New York Mets
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Sunday the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets 8-4 and won the NL Central Division Title.

The Brewers had been in sole possession of first place in the NL Central since June 23. Milwaukee secured the division title on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd of 43,430 at American Family Field.

The division title is the third in Brewers’ franchise history since joining the NL Central in 1994. The Brewers had already clinched a playoff spot last week.

The Crew struck early in this game, taking a 5-1 lead in the second inning courtesy of a homerun from Willy Adames and a two-RBI double from Eduardo Escobar. The Brewers would tack on three more runs in the sixth to top the Mets 8-4.

Heading into this game, Milwaukee needed either a win over the Mets or the St. Louis Cardinals to lose to the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals won their game 4-2.

