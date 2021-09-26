Advertisement

Democratic leaders: Conditions improving for Afghan refugees

Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis met Saturday with Afghan women currently housed at Fort McCoy.
Children play on makeshift swings at Fort McCoy.
Children play on makeshift swings at Fort McCoy.(Spc. Eric Cerami | Fort McCoy)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT McCOY, Wis. (AP) — Democratic congresswomen from Wisconsin and Minnesota said they are encouraged about conditions for Afghans currently housed at an western Wisconsin base. However, some of the refugees raised question about trauma-based care and cultural issues.

Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis met Saturday with Afghan women currently housed at Fort McCoy.

In addition to the need for trauma-based treatment, the evacuees suggested more emphasis cultural competency when it comes to the traditions of the Afghan evacuees, such as providing food that aligns with their beliefs.

Republicans have raised concerns that Afghan refugees at U.S. military bases are not being properly vetted. Moore said those complaints are unfounded.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One person killed in Town of Darlington crash
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash

Latest News

Increasing clouds and mild temperatures.
Warm End To The Weekend
Representative Moore & Omar tour Fort McCoy, speak with refugees about needs & next steps
Representative Moore & Omar tour Fort McCoy, speak with refugees about needs & next steps
Wisconsin fans show out for Ryder Cup
Wisconsin fans show out for Ryder Cup
Wis. artists capture history through pandemic posters
Wis. artists capture history through pandemic posters