Fetch 5K Dog Jog and Fun Walk fundraising event returns Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fetch Wisconsin Rescue hosted their annual Fetch 5K Dog Jog and Fun Walk Saturday after taking last year off.

The organization is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of dogs found in shelters across the Midwest. The annual event is held to raise money for these efforts.

The event took place at Octopi Brewing and offered a 5K, as well as a 1 mile fun walk, Fetch Wis. Rescue said.

Their annual after party, which took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featured raffles, beer and food, live music and kids activities. Foster puppies were also in attendance.

Those who want to donate to the fundraiser can do so online at www.donate.fetchwi.org/fetch5K.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.