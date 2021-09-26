Single vehicle rollover crash leads to lane closures on near east side
Dane County dispatch suspects the crash may be related to drag racing.
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A single vehicle rollover crash in Madison led to lane closures and possibly injured two, Dane County dispatch confirmed Saturday night.
The crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. near Blair Street.
According to WisDOT, all lanes were closed on US 151 at East Main Street. The lanes were expected to be closed for one hour, they opened a half hour later.
Dispatch suspects the crash may be related to drag racing.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.