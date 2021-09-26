Structure fire damages Town of Burke local business

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - A structure fire damaged a local business in the Town of Burke Friday afternoon, according to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue.

At about 12:30 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and the City of Madison Fire Dept. were dispatched to Burke Truck and Equipment, a family-owned business near the east side of Madison.

Upon arrival, units noticed a moderate amount of smoke coming from the roof of a 50x50 machine stop. All occupants were evacuated.

Crews found a workbench near an interior wall and determined it to be the origin of the fire. The fire extended inside the wall adjacent to bench and then extended into the attic, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue said.

After aggressively attacking the fire in the attic for ten minutes, crews put down the flames.

According to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, investigation revealed nothing suspicious in nature. No injuries were reported and initial damages to the structure are estimated to be around $30,000.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.