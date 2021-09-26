Summer-like Week Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather pattern is about to get quiet for the next several days. An upper-level ridge keeps high-pressure, sunshine, and warmer temperatures around through at least next Thursday. Models diverge on how next weekend may unfold.

Passing clouds were noted on satellite imagery Sunday evening. Temperatures were still able to climb well into the 70s and lower 80s as expected. Clouds will thin out tonight - allowing lows to drop into the mid 50s. The sunshine and warm weather continues throughout the week. Highs near 80°F (and in many places - climb into the lower 80s) through next Thursday. We can thank a stubborn ridging pattern for keeping the sky clear and southern Wisconsin dry.

Models hint at a change late next week, however. Although one long-term model keeps the dry weather around, another model shows the stubborn pattern breaking down. This would allow periods of rain to reenter the forecast. At this point, we’ve introduced low rain chances for Friday and during the weekend. If you have plans next Friday - Sunday, keep an eye on the forecast. Changes are expected!

