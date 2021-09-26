Advertisement

Tickets for Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage available

All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.
(Steve Megargee | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets for the Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage are now on sale, according to a Milwaukee Bucks press release.

The open scrimmage is scheduled to take place at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. CT.

Tickets are $5 and come with a reserved seat. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Tickets for the scrimmage and two preseason games can be purchased through the Bucks app or at www.bucks.com/tickets.

