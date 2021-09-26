Vehicle crash in Columbia Co. injures at least one
EMS and fire crews are currently on scene.
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle crash has injured at least one person Sunday afternoon in Columbia County.
According to Dane County dispatch, the crash took place at CTH V on WIS 89 at about 2:00 p.m.
The southbound lane is closed on Highway 89 at CTH V. EMS and fire crews are currently on scene.
