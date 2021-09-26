Advertisement

Vehicle crash in Columbia Co. injures at least one

EMS and fire crews are currently on scene.
(KBTX)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle crash has injured at least one person Sunday afternoon in Columbia County.

According to Dane County dispatch, the crash took place at CTH V on WIS 89 at about 2:00 p.m.

The southbound lane is closed on Highway 89 at CTH V. EMS and fire crews are currently on scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One person killed in Town of Darlington crash
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash

Latest News

Increasing clouds and mild temperatures.
Warm End To The Weekend
Representative Moore & Omar tour Fort McCoy, speak with refugees about needs & next steps
Representative Moore & Omar tour Fort McCoy, speak with refugees about needs & next steps
Wisconsin fans show out for Ryder Cup
Wisconsin fans show out for Ryder Cup
Wis. artists capture history through pandemic posters
Wis. artists capture history through pandemic posters