Vehicle crash in Columbia Co. injures at least one

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle crash has injured at least one person Sunday afternoon in Columbia County.

According to Dane County dispatch, the crash took place at CTH V on WIS 89 at about 2:00 p.m.

The southbound lane is closed on Highway 89 at CTH V. EMS and fire crews are currently on scene.

