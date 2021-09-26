Warm End To The Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s the final weekend of September and it looks like Mother Nature doesn’t want to make the transition to fall just yet. In fact, temperatures will resemble more late summer as afternoon highs make it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. That is a good 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We can thank the strong southerly winds on Sunday for the boost of at least 10 degrees from Saturday. Winds will gust 20-25 mph through the evening hours. We will also track additional cloud cover as we move through the day, but no rain is expected.

FALL COLOR REPORT: Starting to see some patchy color showing up through northern Wisconsin. It is still very limited... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Sunday, September 26, 2021

If you are looking to get outside and do some fall activities, this will be a perfect opportunity to do so. Whether it’s apple picking, hitting the pumpkin patch, or checking out some fall color.

