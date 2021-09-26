Advertisement

Warm Sunday Expected

Final Weekend Of September
Warm and sunny
Warm and sunny(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A frontal boundary remains north of the area today and that will keep nice conditions around. Starting off mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with mild temperatures near 80 degrees. A back door cold front will fizzle out as it slides through tonight bringing nothing more than a few clouds and overnight lows into the lower 50s.

High pressure will be in control for most of the week. This should bring a pleasant and warm stretch of weather. Mostly sunny skies each day with temperatures on either side of the 80 degree mark.

Our next weathermaker will try to approach late this week and into the weekend. A lot of questions still with this, but it could bring some very light rain chances by that time.

