Wisconsin Beef Council: Back-to-school beef recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Making the transition from a flexible summer schedule to a structured school week with early mornings and busy nights can be tough for the kiddos and parents. For busy school nights, quick and easy meals are a total lifesaver.

Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council has some back-to-school beef recipes.

INGREDIENTS

1lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef

1cup chopped onion

1clove garlic, finely chopped

3/4cup hot water

2cups milk

box Hamburger Helper™ cheeseburger macaroni

1can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained

2tablespoons sweet pickle relish

2tablespoons yellow mustard

DIRECTIONS

In 12-inch skillet, brown beef, onion and garlic over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in hot water, milk, sauce mix and uncooked pasta (from Hamburger Helper box), tomatoes, relish and mustard. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender.

INGREDIENTS

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (95% lean)

2 cups pasta sauce (any variety)

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 English muffins, split, toasted

1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles, stirring occasionally. Add pasta sauce, onion, bell pepper, Italian seasoning and salt; continue cooking 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Top each muffin half evenly with beef mixture and cheeses. Bake at 400°F 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted.

