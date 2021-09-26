Wisconsin Beef Council: Back-to-school beef recipes
Angie Horkan demonstrates some quick and easy meals for busy school nights.
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Making the transition from a flexible summer schedule to a structured school week with early mornings and busy nights can be tough for the kiddos and parents. For busy school nights, quick and easy meals are a total lifesaver.
Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council has some back-to-school beef recipes.
Loaded Cheeseburger Macaroni
INGREDIENTS
- 1lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef
- 1cup chopped onion
- 1clove garlic, finely chopped
- 3/4cup hot water
- 2cups milk
- 1box Hamburger Helper™ cheeseburger macaroni
- 1can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 2tablespoons sweet pickle relish
- 2tablespoons yellow mustard
DIRECTIONS
- In 12-inch skillet, brown beef, onion and garlic over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain.
- Stir in hot water, milk, sauce mix and uncooked pasta (from Hamburger Helper box), tomatoes, relish and mustard. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally.
- Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender.
English Muffin Cheeseburger Pizzas
INGREDIENTS
- 1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (95% lean)
- 2 cups pasta sauce (any variety)
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 6 English muffins, split, toasted
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles, stirring occasionally.
- Add pasta sauce, onion, bell pepper, Italian seasoning and salt; continue cooking 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
- Top each muffin half evenly with beef mixture and cheeses. Bake at 400°F 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.