Wisconsin Beef Council: Back-to-school beef recipes

Angie Horkan demonstrates some quick and easy meals for busy school nights.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Making the transition from a flexible summer schedule to a structured school week with early mornings and busy nights can be tough for the kiddos and parents. For busy school nights, quick and easy meals are a total lifesaver.

Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council has some back-to-school beef recipes.

Loaded Cheeseburger Macaroni

INGREDIENTS
  • 1lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef
  • 1cup chopped onion
  • 1clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 3/4cup hot water
  • 2cups milk
  • 1box Hamburger Helper™ cheeseburger macaroni
  • 1can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 2tablespoons sweet pickle relish
  • 2tablespoons yellow mustard

DIRECTIONS

  1. In 12-inch skillet, brown beef, onion and garlic over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain.
  2. Stir in hot water, milk, sauce mix and uncooked pasta (from Hamburger Helper box), tomatoes, relish and mustard. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally.
  3. Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender.

English Muffin Cheeseburger Pizzas

INGREDIENTS
  • 1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (95% lean)
  • 2 cups pasta sauce (any variety)
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 cup diced red bell pepper
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 6 English muffins, split, toasted
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles, stirring occasionally.
  2. Add pasta sauce, onion, bell pepper, Italian seasoning and salt; continue cooking 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
  3. Top each muffin half evenly with beef mixture and cheeses. Bake at 400°F 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted.

