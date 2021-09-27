$10 million in funding allocated to construction of Crisis Triage Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Executive Joe Parisi, county mental health leaders and the Department of Human Services staff announced Monday that $10 million in funding will be devoted to the construction of Dane County’s Crisis Triage Center (CTC).

According to County Executive Parisi’s office, the facility is among other crisis centers in the country dedicated to stabilizing individuals and improving outcomes for those who face behavioral health challenges from restrictive settings such as the criminal justice system. Individuals who are referred by community partners, brought in by law enforcement or who walk in themselves will be eligible to receive help from the CTC.

“Investing $10 million for site acquisition, planning, and development of the Crisis Triage Center will bolster mental and behavioral health services in our community, keeping people out of the criminal justice system and in services suited to address the barriers they face,” Parisi said.

A comparative analysis is currently being carried in order to create a detailed implementation plan for the CTC. A division of county government will oversee the expansion of ongoing innovative behavioral health and mental health initiatives, Parisi’s office said.

An additional $1 million will be set aside to help meet service and operational needs once the CTC opens. The funding is part of Parisi’s 2022 budget proposal and is the largest item in the 2020 capital budget.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has strained the physical health and emotional well-being of far too many in our community. One of the many long-term unknowns from this period of time is what the behavioral health impacts will be for decades to come.”

