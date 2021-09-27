Civil War-era church in Lafayette County is being restored to it’s original glory

BENTON, Wis. (WMTV) -A church built during the Civil War is getting a much-needed makeover in Lafayette County. For years the church has been wasting away and falling apart. But several local women are embarking on a labor of love on this the project that is proving to be very personal.

The Benton Red Church was built in 1864 on the corner of 3rd Avenue and Highway 11 in Benton.

“It’s not just a building. For Benton, it’s a historical building and for us, it’s our church and will always be our church,” said Marcy Brenum.

Brenum grew up attending services at the church. Back then, it was known as the Primitive Methodist church.

“This is the church that I and some of our team grew up in,” said Brenum. “This is where we found our faith,”

The building sat empty for the past 20 years or so and plans were in the works to have it torn down. But Brenum and five other women stepped up and stopped the demolition. They obtained the deed to the building in October of 2020.

“Structurally it is strong, very strong, and we are going to save it and restore it,” said Brenum.

Now their efforts turn to fixing the church -- inside and out.

“It’s a landmark. It’s part of the culture of Benton and the surrounding area,” said Pastor Bill Vasey.

Vasey’s father was the pastor at Primitive Methodist for 11 years during the 1950s. He’s also invested his time and effort to see the church be restored.

“For the most part, it was left abandoned with not much activity. Naturally with abandonment, there is erosion that takes place in the physical structure and that’s what we are working on now -- to restore it,” said Vasey. “We have in our minds what we want it to look like which is the 40s, 50s, and 60s era and restore it to that look,”

“We knew it had not been taken care of and no money spent on it for many years,” said Sally Alexander. Alexander also grew up in the church and married her husband there.

Old church pews sit in the back of the church (Tim Elliott)

“It’s a big piece of all of our hearts, it’s where we came from,” she said.

The church was in rough shape. There were holes in the roof as well as water damage and holes in the roof. To see the church in such disrepair broke Alexander’s heart. “It was pretty overwhelming, but we were determined,” said Alexander.

Brenum has extra motivation to get the job done. Her mother and brother are both buried in the cemetery just outside the church.

“My mother passed away at 41-years-old. I was only 7-years-old,” she said. “This year, my mother would have been 100 years old, so it’s been 59 years without birthdays, no Christmas’, no Mother’s Day and so every day that I work on things for this church, that’s my extra drive, I do this for her,”

Frieda Wright, Marcy Brenum's mother, passed away in 1962 and 41-years-old (Marcy Brenum)

So far, the roof has been replaced and the steeple and bell tower have been restored. But there is still a lot of work to be done. The group estimates they still need to raise between $80,000 and $100,000 to finish the project.

“It’s a beautiful, sacred place and we are going to keep it that way,” said Brenum.

If you’d like to donate, you can send or drop off checks to:

Save the Red Church at Benton State Bank

P.O. Box 27, Benton, WI 53803

Or you can visit their Go Fund Me page here

