Dane County Walk to End Alzheimer’s set to take place Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an effort by the Alzheimer’s Association to raise funds and awareness for their mission, will take place Sunday, October 3. The Association is dedicated to Alzheimer care, support and research.

The event will take place at Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Rd. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony starting at 10 a.m. The walk will start immediately after, the Alzheimer’s Association said.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has encouraged millions to take part in the walk. According to the Association, Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the nation.

More than 120,000 Wisconsinites are living with Alzheimer’s and more than 196,000 serve as caregivers.

To learn more about the Walk, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/WI-Wisconsin?pg=entry&fr_id=14897.

