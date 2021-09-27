Advertisement

Man shot at Fitchburg party Sunday night

(Associated Press)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after a fight at a party, led to a man being shot.

Police say it all happened in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Eggiman Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Around 8:00 p.m. a 40-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim is expected to survive.

Investigators determined a fight took place at the party, and at some point the man was shot.

According to the report, police believe the people involved with the incident all knew each other.

No one has been arrested, and this is an open investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300.  Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com

