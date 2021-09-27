MMSD Board of Education passes COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a Monday evening vote, the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education has approved a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees.

According to the Board, all staff, contractors and volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination by November 1.

Exempt employees will have to submit twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and documentation.

During the vote, the Board called the decision a “game changer,” and thanked medical advisors who are going to be available to answer questions about the vaccine in hopes of making staff feel confident about receiving it.

According to the Board, a prototype of a website which will be used to monitor who is vaccinated will be available early next week.

